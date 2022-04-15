Park officials share tips on staying safe as Spring hiking season kicks in

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- With Spring seeming to be here, more people are ready to get outside and hit the trail in Southern Illinois where hikers have to be aware of any dangers before they head out to local state and national parks.
Giant City State Park Natural Resources Coordinator Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger says before you head out, take the time to prepare for a safe adventure.
"There are several things that people should take into consideration when they're going out to hike in southern Illinois, in Giant City and other places in the Shawnee National Forest," explains Randolph-Bollinger. "One of those would be to be aware of where you're going, have those paper maps because cell phones don't always work when you're out on the trails."
Randolph-Bollinger says as weather improves the visitation numbers are on the rise at the park.
"It's wonderful," says Randolph-Bollinger. "The park is bustling, migratory birds are coming in, flowers are popping, it's a great time to be outdoors in southern Illinois.
Many visitors are exploring the region for the first time, Randolph-Bollinger says part of staying safe is wearing the right gear.
"Wear appropriate footwear, that's a big one," says Randolph-Bollinger. "When you're going out hiking, there's going to be roots, there's going to be mud, there's going to be rocks, don't wear flip flops, wear something with some support, a boot or a good hiking shoe is imperative."
It's also important to let someone know where you are going, drink plenty of water and stay on designated trails.
"Those trails are marked to help keep people safe because we do have dangerous areas in the park," says Randolph-Bollinger. "Some of the sandstone can be very slippery, we have high bluffs in the park, so it's very important that people remember to stay on those designated trails."
Staying on the trail will also help you from getting lost, nor disturbing the natural beauty for others.
"There are so many things to do," says Randolph-Bollinger about the region. "We have lakes, we have rivers, we have sandstone bluffs, limestone bluffs, there's just about every kind of ecosystem you could want in southern Illinois so we are very fortunate to live in that kind of area."
Easter is a busy weekend at the park. Randolph-Bollinger adds that for those wanting a family-style chicken dinner at the lodge, they say it's a good idea to make a reservation before you go.