Paris 2024 reveals Olympic and Paralympic mascots

(WSIL) -- With just over 600 days until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 begin, the official mascots have been revealed.
Called “The Phryges” [pronounced free-jes], the tribe of mascots are named after the iconic French hats.
To mark the launch of the mascots, the Organising Committee announced that Phryges and other mascot merchandise can now be purchased both online and in stores. More information can be found on the Paris 2024 website.
The Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge are taking the lead of a tribe which always has its trainers on 👟— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022
What could be better than little Phrygian caps to lead the revolution through sport and accompany us to the #Paris2024 Games! pic.twitter.com/hUjFI09zZM
Speaking about the launch, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said: “We wanted mascots that would embody our vision and be able to share it with the French people and the world. Rather than an animal, our mascots represent an ideal. The Phrygian cap is a symbol of liberty. Since it is familiar to us and appears on our stamps and the pediments of our town halls, it also represents French identity and spirit.”
He continued: “As well as embodying our Games, our mascots will carry them forward, showcasing the ambition of the Games, which is truly revolutionary.”