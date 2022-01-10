Parents: Worse behavior in kids during remote learning

(CNN) -- Kids misbehave more when they aren't in school, as least that's what parents think.
Harvard University surveyed 350 parents about how their kids acted when they were learning from home, in hybrid situations and in school full-time.
Those parents reported more instances of aggression, withdrawal, and difficulty paying attention when kids were learning remotely.
Those numbers went down when kids switched to hybrid environments and down more when they went to school full-time.
Researchers say it doesn't necessarily mean remote learning actually causes worse behavior, it may mean parents perceive it that way.
The results were published in the "Jama Pediatrics" medical journal.
The average age of kids studied was seven and a half years old.