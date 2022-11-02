Parents now charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Parents arrested in the death of a 3-year-old girl in June are now facing murder charges.
Online court records show 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina S. Simelton, both from Carbondale, had their charges of child endangerment upgraded to murder.
On June 22, 2022, the Carbondale Police Department requested ISP to investigate the death of a 3-year-old girl. The child was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Jackson County State's Attorney told News 3 additional information from medical professionals led to the upgraded charges.
According to those online court records, a jury trial is still scheduled for November 14.