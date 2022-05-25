 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry,
northwestern Williamson, northeastern Jackson and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Carterville to near Cambria to near Carbondale.
Movement was north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hurst around 610 PM CDT.
De Soto and Royalton around 615 PM CDT.
Elkville around 620 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Du Quoin and
Christopher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Paducah.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Parents have more options finding prescription baby formula

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby Formula Carbondale

(WSIL) -- The baby formula shortage has caused stress on families, but there are more options for finding prescription formula. 

Insurance Covered Baby Formula is a company that helps parents get access to special types of baby formula. Those include hypo-allergenic and premature formula.

Now, those do require a prescription from your child's doctor.

The company has also been dealing with the shortage, but is hopeful for the next steps.

"We're doing our very best to get the assistance out to our customers that we can. Due to the supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic, unfortunately that's been intensified by the Abbott recall. So we're really encouraged that the government and the FDA are taking those steps to get the formula manufactures to increase their supply," said Insurance Covered Baby Formula sales manager Amy McNamara.

The company says orders have increased by 100 percent in just the last month.

You can find more information on how to get formula at insurancecoveredbabyformula.com.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

