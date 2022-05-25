Parents have more options finding prescription baby formula

(WSIL) -- The baby formula shortage has caused stress on families, but there are more options for finding prescription formula.
Insurance Covered Baby Formula is a company that helps parents get access to special types of baby formula. Those include hypo-allergenic and premature formula.
Now, those do require a prescription from your child's doctor.
The company has also been dealing with the shortage, but is hopeful for the next steps.
"We're doing our very best to get the assistance out to our customers that we can. Due to the supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic, unfortunately that's been intensified by the Abbott recall. So we're really encouraged that the government and the FDA are taking those steps to get the formula manufactures to increase their supply," said Insurance Covered Baby Formula sales manager Amy McNamara.
The company says orders have increased by 100 percent in just the last month.
You can find more information on how to get formula at insurancecoveredbabyformula.com.