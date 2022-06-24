Parents arrested after investigation into 3-year-old's death

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have arrested 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina S. Simelton, both from Carbondale for Child Endangerment.
On June 22, 2022, the Carbondale Police Department requested ISP to investigate the death of a 3-year-old girl. The child was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
ISP notified DCFS of the investigation. An autopsy was conducted in Bloomington, Illinois on June 23, 2022.
An investigation resulted in the arrest of Hill and Simelton.
They are each being held on $250,000 bond at the Jackson County Jail.