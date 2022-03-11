Paducah's Barkley Airport prepares for flight service changes

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Something you'll want to keep in mind. Soon, certain regional airports won't offer flights to O'Hare in Chicago.
SkyWest Airlines says it plans to end those flights within the next 90 days. That affects flights at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.
Services will still be offered for flights that are already scheduled.
And SkyWest says it won't leave until a new airline is in place.
Officials at Barkley don't expect that to take very long.
"This is a great place, great market, and we're confident we're going to find somebody," said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau.
"After all, we're building a new terminal, and this will be a fresh start for a new airline.
"SkyWest, although it's 90 days, they've indicated to us that it's not going to be immediate. It'll be a smooth transition."
SkyWest has provided airline service at Barkley Regional Airport since 2010.