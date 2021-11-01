Paducah woman stabs boyfriend during argument over fast food

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A woman was arrested after her stabbing her boyfriend Sunday night during an argument over fast food.
Paducah police responded to a home on Goodman Street, just after 11 p.m. Officers found the victim walking away from the home and learned his girlfriend had stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
The victim said he was sleeping, when 23-year-old Emily Darnell woke him, wanting to go to a fast food restaurant. The victim said he refused and went upstairs to get away from Darnell. He said she followed him, so he went back downstairs where she grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the right shoulder, left arm and wrist.
The victim was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment.
Darnell was arrested on an assault/domestic violence charge and booked in the McCracken County Jail.