Paducah woman killed in crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Paducah woman was killed in a crash on Sunday.
Around 5:18 p.m. a McCracken County deputy saw a vehicle speeding. Before the deputy turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle continued to speed up. When the car reached an intersection, the driver lost control and crashed.
The vehicle collided with a utility pole, two trees and hit a home. It overturned and came to rest after striking the front porch.
The deputy saw the crash, immediately responded and began life-saving efforts.
The driver, 35-year-old Nicole Fyffe, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The occupants of the home were uninjured, but the porch did receive damage.