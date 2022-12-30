Paducah woman dead after stepping into oncoming traffic

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A woman is dead after stepping into oncoming traffic in Paducah Thursday evening.
Paducah Police Department said Rebecca Snow, 48, of Paducah, was on Lone Oak Road when she stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Police responded at 5:57 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lone Oak Road where the incident took place.
Stephen Dew, 67, of Boaz, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck at the time. He told officers he was driving west on the road when the woman stepped in front of his vehicle.
Detectives said Snow was going to her job at a local fast food restaurant. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Deputy Coroner Wade Dillworth.
The road was closed for roughly two hours after the incident while authorities investigated the incident.