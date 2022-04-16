Paducah woman charged in Friday night stabbing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah woman faces multiple charges after police say she stabbed a man after a domestic altercation.
Delandra Stubblefield, 25, was taken into the McCracken County Regional Jail. Stubblefield faces charges of domestic violence and second-degree assault
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in the Lovelaceville Road area of Paducah around 7:09 p.m. Friday.
Deputies were advised by dispatch that the caller stated she had stabbed a man in her home and ran outside.
When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year old man with a stab wound in his left abdoment. The victim held a towel over his wound as deputies tended to his injuries, according to deputies.
Deputies were then met by Stubblefield, whom they were told made the call. Deputies say an altercation between Stubblefield and the victim resulted in the stabbing.
Officers were able to bandage the man's wound and administer further aid until Mercy EMS arrived. The man was transportated to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.