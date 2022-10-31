Paducah woman arrested for wanton endangerment

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Police arrest a woman for allegedly firing a shot when her ex-boyfriend came to pick up his belongings.
Authorities say police were called to a report of “shots fired” in the 500 block of Jameswood Drive on October 30th around 12:50 p.m.
A man told officers he had come to retrieve some of his property from the home of his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Kemeya White. He said White came out of her apartment with a handgun.
Witnesses said she fired one shot in the direction of the car, which had three people inside. The car was not struck.
White was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.