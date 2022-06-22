Paducah woman arrested for shooting estranged husband

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Benton, Kentucky woman is in jail and her estranged husband is hospitalized after a shooting in Paducah's Noble Park.
Police were called about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Joe S. Howard, 81, sitting inside a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck, and shoulder.
Barbara Howard, 78, was sitting outside, next to the truck.
He was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, then flown to a Nashville Hospital. He was reported in stable condition Wednesday morning.
Barbara was brought to the police department, where she was interviewed and admitted to shooting him because she was tired of arguing over legal issues.
Howard was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence and booked in the McCracken County Jail.