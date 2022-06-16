 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Paducah woman arrested for setting fire inside business bathroom

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A woman was arrested after she set a fire in the bathroom of the business where she worked while customers were inside the business.

Paducah Police say Tailiyah N. Patterson called her manager around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and told her she smelled smoke inside Dollar General. The manager told Patterson to check the bathroom and a fire was discovered in a trashcan. 

Tailiyah Patterson

Paducah Firefighters extinguished the fire and Det. Ryan Hudson began an investigation. He said the fire appeared to have been deliberately set. 

The trash can and ceiling tiles in the bathroom were damaged as a result. 

The investigation determined Patterson set the fire using paper towels and held the trash can up to ignite the ceiling tiles. 

Patterson was interviewed and admitted to setting the fire. She was arrested on an arson charge and booked into the McCracken County Jail.

