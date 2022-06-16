Paducah woman arrested for setting fire inside business bathroom

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A woman was arrested after she set a fire in the bathroom of the business where she worked while customers were inside the business.
Paducah Police say Tailiyah N. Patterson called her manager around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and told her she smelled smoke inside Dollar General. The manager told Patterson to check the bathroom and a fire was discovered in a trashcan.
Paducah Firefighters extinguished the fire and Det. Ryan Hudson began an investigation. He said the fire appeared to have been deliberately set.
The trash can and ceiling tiles in the bathroom were damaged as a result.
The investigation determined Patterson set the fire using paper towels and held the trash can up to ignite the ceiling tiles.
Patterson was interviewed and admitted to setting the fire. She was arrested on an arson charge and booked into the McCracken County Jail.