Paducah police searching for missing man

Missing Paducah man, John Vaught

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police need the public's help finding a missing man. 

Police are searching for 48-year-old John D. Vaught. He is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 170lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a "Faith'' tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Vaught was last seen on Mayfield Road in Paducah wearing light colored blue jeans, boots, gray short sleeved button up shirt and a black hat. 

if you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8548.

