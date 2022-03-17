Paducah Police need assistance in finding missing person

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) --
UPDATE 5:55 P.M.:
He has been found in good health.
ORIGINAL:
Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a missing person.
23-year-old Skyler A Sackatook was last seen leaving McCracken County Jail at 400 Clarence Gaines in Paducah. The missing person is 5'7", weighing 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing in the front, blue jeans, and red or white shoes.
Contact your local law enforcement if you have any information in regards to Sackatook's whereabouts.