Paducah police looking for leads in unsolved murder

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Paducah police are brining new attention to an unsolved murder, hoping to crack the case and bring some closure to the family.
On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect.
She was home alone with her two children when a babysitter came to check on her after she had failed to drop off her children around 8 a.m. that morning.
During the investigation, neighbors stated around 1 a.m. they heard a loud noise in McCain’s bathroom and then heard an unknown person running down the stairs and out the door.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.