Paducah police investigating homicide

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating a homicide.
It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway. Police say a maintenance man at the hotel reported finding a woman dead under one of the mattresses in a hotel room.
Officials identified that woman as Tonia Cornwell, 55, of Paducah.
An investigation led officers to arrest her boyfriend, Marcos Rios, 41, of Paducah. Surveillance footage showed Rios and another woman enter the hotel with Cornwell, but Cornwell never left.
Rios later confessed to strangling and stabbing Cornwell, before trying to hide her body under the mattress.
He's charged with murder and domestic violence.