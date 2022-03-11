Paducah police investigating homicide

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating after a man was shot during an altercation Thursday night at a Lone Oak Road apartment complex.
Officers responded just after 9:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots fired.
Officers began investigating and learned Christopher Hill, 27-years-old of Paducah, had been taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah with a gunshot wound.
Hill was pronounced dead a short time later.
Paducah police detectives are following up on various leads, and asking anyone with information to contact them at 270/444-8550.