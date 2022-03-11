 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Paducah police investigating homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
gun violence shooting crime

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating after a man was shot during an altercation Thursday night at a Lone Oak Road apartment complex.

Officers responded just after 9:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots fired.

Officers began investigating and learned Christopher Hill, 27-years-old of Paducah, had been taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah with a gunshot wound. 

Hill was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Paducah police detectives are following up on various leads, and asking anyone with information to contact them at 270/444-8550.

