Paducah Police collect nearly 100lbs during Drug Take Back Day

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department is calling Drug Take Back Day last weekend a success.
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the police department.
The Drug Take-Back event gives the public the opportunity to prevent pill
abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
In the years since the national Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug take-back program began, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of unwanted prescription medications.
The drug drop box in the police department lobby, 1400 Broadway, is available to residents anytime during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.