Paducah Police Certified for Standards and Procedures

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department was honored to receive its fifth Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
The framed certificate was accepted by Accreditation officer Capt. Joseph Hayes, Chief of Police Brian Laird and Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland at the annual KACP conference in Elizabethtown, KY.
To be accredited by KACP, an agency must meet certain professional standards for efficient and effective operations. The process examines the department's policies and procedures and operations, and includes a site visit and inspection.
Only 25 percent of all police agencies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are accredited.
The Paducah Police Department has maintained accreditation for 20 years, first being accredited in 2004, and then being re-accredited in 2009, 2014, 2019 and this year.