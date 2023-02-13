Paducah Police ask for help to find couple who stole $5,000 of product from local department store

Paducah, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah police are asking for the public's help to find a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars of product from a local department store.
The thefts started in November and have happened three times since. The pair were together for two of those thefts, the man was alone for two of them.
On all four occasions, the man carried black trash bags, which he or he and
The woman filled a bag with clothing, then walked out of the store. The stolen clothing is valued at nearly $5,000.
Anyone with information about the man’s or woman’s identity is asked to
call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
To submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers, scan the QR code
with your smartphone for more information. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.