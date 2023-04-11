Paducah Police arrest man for selling drugs, trying to bring more into jail

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah Police arrested a man who tried to sell drugs to a police officer and take even more into jail the evening of Monday, April 10.
Paducah Police say they became aware that 24-year-old Shykeem B. Merriel of Glenwood Court was selling illegal drugs. Police reached out to arrange a deal and Merriel agreed to sell them quarter-ounce of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills.
Police identified themselves once they met with Merriel for the deal. They say Merriel admitted he had methamphetamine and pulled a bag from his pocket with 7.2 grams inside. He was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.
Police took him to McCracken County Jail and Merriel said he did not have any more drugs on him. They performed a body scan and say they found a large quantity of pills concealed on him.
As of Tuesday night, Merriel is the in McCracken County Jail for being arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.