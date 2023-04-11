 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paducah Police arrest man for selling drugs, trying to bring more into jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Paducah Police arrest man for selling drugs, trying to bring more into jail

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah Police arrested a man who tried to sell drugs to a police officer and take even more into jail the evening of Monday, April 10.

Paducah Police say they became aware that 24-year-old Shykeem B. Merriel of Glenwood Court was selling illegal drugs. Police reached out to arrange a deal and Merriel agreed to sell them quarter-ounce of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills.

Police identified themselves once they met with Merriel for the deal. They say Merriel admitted he had methamphetamine and pulled a bag from his pocket with 7.2 grams inside. He was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.

Police took him to McCracken County Jail and Merriel said he did not have any more drugs on him. They performed a body scan and say they found a large quantity of pills concealed on him.

As of Tuesday night, Merriel is the in McCracken County Jail for being arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you