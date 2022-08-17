Paducah officer witnesses shooting, suspect arrested

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah police officer on routine patrol witnessed a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Park Avenue convenience store, chased the shooter through the lot and arrested him.
Paducah Police say a 39-year-old man was riding a bike on the sidewalk and turned into the parking lot of Fivestar. A man, later identified as Marcus Cleary, came up behind him and shot him.
As the vehicle was riding away on his bike, Cleary walked toward the front of the store and approached two men working on a vehicle. He demanded money from a 55-year-old man, then shot him as he tried to hand Cleary cash.
Officer Pedro Loredo was near the store when he heard a gunshot. He pulled into the parking lot and saw Cleary with a gun. Cleary took off running and Loredo began chasing him. Another office nearby also heard the shot and helped Loredo detain the suspect.
The victim on the bike rode to an apartment complex and called police. Officers rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived. The convenience store victim was also provided first aid until EMS arrived.
Both victims were treated locally and transferred to an out-of-state hospital in critical condition.
Cleary has a lengthy criminal history and told officers he wanted to go back to prison. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of robbery, assault, wanton endangerment and more.
“I am extremely proud of Officer Loredo,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird. “I believe that had Officer Loredo not intervened, there would have been more victims. He pulled into that parking lot not knowing exactly what had just occurred, and placed himself in harm’s way to stop an armed subject from shooting more people.”