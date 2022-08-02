Paducah officer injured in crash, other driver arrested

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Two people, including a Paducah Police Officer, were injured in a crash Friday night.
Officer Thomas Shiels was driving south on South 28th Street when a car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and Shiels could not stop in time to avoid a crash.
The driver, 22-year-old Johnathan Holder of Cairo, told officers he was chasing another car and admitted to running the stop sign.
Shiels was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for minor injuries. Holder also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lourdes Hospital.
A witness and video from Shiels' in-car camera confirmed the drivers' accounts of the crash.
The crash was investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. Deputies found marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in Holder's vehicle.
After treatment Holder was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign.