 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Paducah officer injured in crash, other driver arrested

  • 0
crash
By adwpadmin

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Two people, including a Paducah Police Officer, were injured in a crash Friday night. 

Officer Thomas Shiels was driving south on South 28th Street when a car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and Shiels could not stop in time to avoid a crash. 

The driver, 22-year-old Johnathan Holder of Cairo, told officers he was chasing another car and admitted to running the stop sign. 

Shiels was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for minor injuries. Holder also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lourdes Hospital. 

A witness and video from Shiels' in-car camera confirmed the drivers' accounts of the crash. 

The crash was investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. Deputies found marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in Holder's vehicle. 

After treatment Holder was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign. 