Paducah Naval fireman who died during Peal Harbor attack returning home

(WSIL) -- A Paducah native that died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 is returning home to Kentucky.
Fireman 2nd class Hal Allison died aboard the USS Oklahoma.
Navy Fireman were part of the engineer room force, Artificer Branch. Historically non-rated engine room men were paid at a higher rate than their deck counterparts because of the more strenuous nature of their work.
They are responsible for standing engineering watches and performing minor maintenance repairs.
Allison's awards and decorations include
- Purple Heart Medal
- Combat Action Ribbon
- Good Conduct Medal (2)
- American Defense Service Medal
- Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star)
- World War II Victory Medal
- American Campaign Medal
He will be buried on April 8, in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Prior to the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 355 have been individually identified.