Paducah man wanted on charges in multiple counties

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges.
Andrew P. Lowery is accused of using a stolen check to purchase a motorcycle from a local business earlier this month. The check – and several other checks – were reported stolen by a Livingston County resident.
Lowery currently has outstanding warrants in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle counties.
He is out on bond after being arrested in Massac County, Illinois for failing to comply with the sex offender registry and in McCracken County for burglary and other charges.
Lowery is 6 feet 8 inches tall, 307 pounds, with reddish hair and a beard.
Anyone with information about Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.