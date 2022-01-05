Paducah man wanted for ramming police cruiser, fleeing officers

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are searching for a man who rammed a police cruiser and fled on foot, leaving behind illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives saw Malik Watson, 26, driving Tuesday afternoon and knew he didn't have a valid driver's license. Watson pulled into a driveway and detectives dropped behind him with emergency lights on and got out to talk to him.
Watson put his car in reverse and rammed the front of the cruiser, then attempted to flee, in reverse, down the street. The car ran into a ditch and Watson fled on foot.
Officers were unable to local Watson and are currently looking for him.
In the car Watson was driving, officers found suspected fentanyl pills, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, scales and a plastic bags.
Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree fleeing or evading police in October 2020 and was sentenced to one year and 30 days in jail, but was placed on supervised probation.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.