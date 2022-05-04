Paducah man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of teacher

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- During a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, Kelvin Richardson learned his fate.
Richardson was sentenced to life without parole in the 2020 death of teacher C.D. McCord.
Carrie D. McCord was found shot and killed in her backyard in May 2020. Richardson told detectives McCord tried to help him adjust to life outside of prison, which he was released from a year ago.
In March, police say Richardson started causing problems for McCord, who filed an Interpersonal Protective Order against him. Richardson said he obtained a handgun and went to McCord’s home intending to kill her and three neighbors who apparently intervened in an earlier incident.
Police say Richardson confronted McCord, told her to call the neighbors outside, and when she refused he shot her.
At the time of her death McCord, best known as C.D., was a teacher in McCracken County Schools. She's also taught in Crittenden County and Paducah Public Schools.