Paducah man sentenced to Federal prison for drug and gun charges

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 51-year-old man faces 14 years in jail after he was found guilty for drug and gun charges.
A release on Wednesday, from the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky stated James Russell "Rusty" Hayden, 51, of Paducah, was sentenced to 14 years, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.
Hayden was sentenced for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and ATF.