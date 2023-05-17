 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paducah man sentenced to Federal prison for drug and gun charges

  • 0
James Hayden
KY Department of Corrections

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 51-year-old man faces 14 years in jail after he was found guilty for drug and gun charges.

A release on Wednesday, from the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky stated James Russell "Rusty" Hayden, 51, of Paducah, was sentenced to 14 years, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

Hayden was sentenced for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and ATF.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you