...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that
there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through
Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall
potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the
overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy
snowfall.

The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern
Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late
tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected
this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from
north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on
elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled
out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate
64 in southern Illinois.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight
and Saturday.

Paducah man saves driver from car submerged in water

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local man is being hailed as a hero after saving a driver from a submerged vehicle.

On Friday morning, just after 10:30, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 10 mile marker of I-24 for a collision. It was reported a vehicle had driven off the interstate into a creek and the driver was trapped inside. 

An employee of Jason's Collision Center was traveling in the area and saw the crash. 

Michael Fiers, 35 of Paducah, quickly got out of his truck and ran to the drivers aid. Fiers entered the water and was able to pull the driver to safety as emergency workers arrived on scene. 

paducah water rescue 4.jpg

The driver, 59-year-old Kenneth Smith of Paducah, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Lieutenant Ryan Willcutt said, "The outcome of this collision could have been drastically different had it not been for the quick thinking and actions of Mr. Fiers. We here at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to publicly recognize Mr. Fiers on a job well done!"

paducah water rescue.jpg

