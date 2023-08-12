Paducah man faces drug charges after crashing into telephone pole

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Paducah man faces multiple charges after he was found in a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole.
On Friday, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were called to the area of 6970 Old Mayfield Road around 4:42 p.m.
Deputies found 49-year old Ronnie Allen in his vehicle after it left the road and struck the pole. Investigators determined Allen was under the influence and arrested him. Allen was found with meth and Xanax.
Allen was taken to the McCracken County Jail for the following offenses:
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance 4th or > offense.
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 3rd or > offense (Methamphetamine).
- Possession of controlled substance 3rd degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree