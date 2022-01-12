Paducah man charged with murder

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man is now charged with murder after the person he assaulted last week at a local motel died.
George E. Brown's charges were upgraded to murder after 60-year-old Timmy Burton was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Baptist Health Paducah. Burton never regained consciousness and was removed from life support.
Police were called around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 after Burton, a maintenance man at the Deluxe Inn, was assaulted by a guest. They found Burton unconscious in a hallway with multiple head injuries.
Officers learned he went to a room occupied by Brown to speak to him, when Brown began assaulting him. Brown fled on foot, but was later located and arrested.
Brown was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail that night on a charge of first-degree assault.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville. The investigation is continuing.