 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paducah man charged with murder

  • 0
george brown

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man is now charged with murder after the person he assaulted last week at a local motel died. 

George E. Brown's charges were upgraded to murder after 60-year-old Timmy Burton was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Baptist Health Paducah. Burton never regained consciousness and was removed from life support. 

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 after Burton, a maintenance man at the Deluxe Inn, was assaulted by a guest. They found Burton unconscious in a hallway with multiple head injuries. 

Officers learned he went to a room occupied by Brown to speak to him, when Brown began assaulting him. Brown fled on foot, but was later located and arrested. 

Brown was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail that night on a charge of first-degree assault.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville. The investigation is continuing.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you