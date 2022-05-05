Paducah Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY. (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested by police in a rape investigation.
Jeremy Bukrym, 38, was charged with Rape 1st Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
Bukrym was arrested by detectives Wednesday.
The investigation shows Bukrym raped a teenager repeatedly over the course of six months in different locations within McCracken County. During the six months, he committed several sex acts and forced the teenager to perform sex acts on him.
Bukrym is lodged in the McCracken County Jail.