Paducah man arrested for pulling gun inside hotel lobby

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man was arrested after pulling a handgun and forcing the evacuation of the lobby of a Paducah hotel.
Paducah police responded around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after a man entered the hotel with a handgun and began "acting aggressively." Hotel employees evacuated the lobby and when he went outside, they locked the doors.
A second caller reported he was outside behind the hotel, when the same man pulled a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at him. The victim then fled.
Officers located the man, Larry D. Wilson, and took him into custody near the hotel. They seized a handgun in his possession.
He was charged with wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.