Paducah man arrested for possession of meth, hydrocodone, hydrochloride

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested for being in possession of Crystal Meth, Hydrocodone, and Hydrochloride last night.
On Saturday, December 3, at around 11:30 p.m., a deputy from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office pulled over 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer of Gilbertsville, KY. Littlemeyer was stopped by the officer on Noble Road, near Carneal Road.
After an investigation, the deputy had discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of 3.6 grams of Crystal Meth. The suspect also had quantities of Hydrocodone and Hydrochloride, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Littlemeyer was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.