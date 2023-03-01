 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Paducah man arrested for not complying with Sex Offender Registry

  • Updated
  • 0
Paducah man arrested for not complying with Sex Offender Registry

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah Police arrested a man for not complying with Kentucky's Sex Offender Registry.

Police say they found 33-year-old Roy C. Osborne at a southside motel and arrested him there.

This is the fifth time Osborne has been charged with non-compliance. Police say he was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a young teenager in West Virginia and moved to Paducah several years ago.

Police say the address they had on file for Osborne was his old address and he has not provided his new address for the Registry. He was previously charged in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019, the last of which he was sentenced to 25 months incarceration.

As of Wednesday night, Osborne is booked in the McCracken County Jail.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you