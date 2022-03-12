Paducah man arrested for murder

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- 22-year-old Clayton Hicks was arrested and charged with the murder of local Paducah man Christopher Hill this Saturday.
On Thursday, March 10, officers were dispatched to the area of Lone Oak Villas after several people reported hearing shots fired. After an investigation, local police learned learned that Hill was shot during an altercation with Hicks in the parking lot.
Hill was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced dead.
On Saturday, March 12, Hicks turned himself in to the Paducah Police Department at 2:30 a.m.
Hicks was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Hicks is currently being held in McCracken County Regional Jail in lieu of a one million dollar bond.