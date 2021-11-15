Paducah man arrested for assaulting woman with a knife

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s house and assaulted her with a knife Sunday afternoon.
Paducah officers were called to the 2100 block of Bridge Street just after 5 p.m. for the report of a woman bleeding from her arm and screaming for help.
When they arrived on scene, they found the door to the home had been kicked in. Inside, they located several neighbors helping the victim, who was bleeding from multiple apparent knife wounds.
The victim reported her boyfriend, Preston B. Crain, broke into her residence and assaulted her with a knife. The victim had injuries on her leg, arm, and hand from the attack. She received treatment for the injuries at a local hospital.
Crain fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. He was later located and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He was booked into McCracken County jail.
Crain is currently on parole, stemming from a previous assault that occurred in January, 2020.