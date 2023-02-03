Paducah man arrested, charged with multiple felonies

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A West Paducah man has been arrested in connection with a gunshot being fired during an incident occurring earlier on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, police officers with the Paducah Police Department sent out a press release stating they are searching for a man who has been charged with multiple felonies.
Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Police said in the release a man told officers Tariq T. Griffin came to his home in the 1600 block of Madison Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and attacked him. The man said he had a gun in his pocket and Griffin was trying to gain control of the gun when it went off, striking a piece of furniture.
The man then told officers Griffin ran away with the gun. He went in a minivan with three other men.
Police say there weren't any injuries in the incident.
Police said Griffin was interviewed Thursday evening and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.