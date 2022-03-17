Paducah man arrested after firing shotgun at younger brother

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested after firing a shotgun at his younger brother after an argument this Thursday.
On March 17 at around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene after reports of gunshots were made in the area, as well as individuals screaming and fleeing in a vehicle.
The following investigation revealed that 18-year-old Andrew N. Moreland had a verbal argument with his younger brother at their home, and during the argument Moreland retrieved a 12 gauge shotgun from his car and fired it in the direction of his brother. The brother was not injured during the incident.
Moreland initially fled, but returned while officers were analyzing the scene and was take into custody, along with the shotgun.
Moreland was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail on one count of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.