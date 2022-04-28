Paducah looking into upgrading 9-1-1 radio system

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah needs a complete radio system upgrade to improve its 9-1-1 services. That's according to the chief of police Brian Laird.
"It's outdated. It doesn't meet our needs as it exists today," said Laird.
After recent updates to the telephone and computer system, the Paducah Police Department is in need of a complete overhaul of its 9-1-1 system.
"It was put in 20-plus years ago," said Laird. "The city has grown, the needs have grown."
Laird says the system the department is using is far from where it needs to be to best serve the city.
"It's on its last leg," said Laird. "It's out of its service life, and all our consultants and venders are telling us it has to be replaced."
Laird presented his report to the Board of Commissioners telling them the system doesn't meet the department's needs.
"We're operating off a one tower system at the moment for the entire county," admitted Laird.
Officers are using their cell phones to continue communications when the radio signal is lost.
"Building structures are different now than what there were," said Laird. "They're larger buildings. The further away from that tower, which is located more toward the downtown area, the further we get toward the west went of town we lose radio coverage and the ability to communicate out from portable radios which is a safety issue for the officers."
Laird hopes to add six towers to help cover the gap.
"That way we achieve the best service we can get on those radio systems," said Laird.
When approved, Laird says it could take from 18 to 24 months to upgrade the system. Until then?
"There's no immediate adjustments that can be made," Laird said. "We've learned to deal with the issue.
"Time is of the essence to move forward with finding the funding for that and to make this become a reality."