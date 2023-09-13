Paducah Kennel Club to host Responsible Dog Ownership Day

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The Paducah Kennel Club is hosting a Responsible Dog Ownership Day on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.
It's sponsored by the American Kennel Club (AKC) and will have demonstrations by Police K9s, dog sports like herding, agility, obedience, rally and retrieving.
They will have information about microchipping and grooming for dogs. They will also offer microchipping and AKC Canine Good Citizen certifications.
There's a children's pet parade with ribbon prizes and different dog breeds will be there for visitors to meet.
The Responsible Dog Ownership Day is at the Paducah Kennel Club:
Paducah Kennel Club 1325 Fisher Rd Paducah, KY