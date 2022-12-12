 Skip to main content
Paducah juvenile charged after making school threats

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- One 11-year-old girl has been charged after a Paducah school received a threat. 

Paducah Police received information from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office of a possible threat to St. Mary schools. 

Detectives notified St. Mary Schools administration of the potential threat and schools were closed for the day. 

Police identified two 11-year-old girls who were involved. They determined the girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding a school shooting. Detectives determined they did not have a plan or the means to cause harm to the schools. 

One girl was charged with terroristic threatening and released to her guardian. Charges are pending against the second girl. 

