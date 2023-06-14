Paducah escapee arrested on drug charges

(WSIL ) --A Paducah man is back in custody, after authorities say he escaped from a jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Robert Grundy escaped from the Keeton Correctional Complex back in January. He's been wanted on multiple warrants. They found him at a home in Paducah Wednesday.
They also found several bags of crystal meth, pills, and cash.
He's back in jail on the following charges:
Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance- Suboxone.