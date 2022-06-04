Paducah couple arrested after robbing grandmother

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah couple was charged with first-degree robbery Friday,
Around 10:48 a.m., Paducah officers arrived at 1000 block of North 6th Street after a neighbor reported that a woman had collapsed in her yard. The woman told police that she had gotten in an argument with her granddaughter, 28-year-old Linzee A. Mills, about money when Mills struck her head with a tire iron and stole more than $1200 in cash from the woman.
Mills ran to her car in an attempt to flee, but Mills' grandmother followed her and tried to get her money back. Mills' boyfriend, 31-year-old Cardell T. Copeland, pushed the woman away and the couple fled.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury. Mills was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and Copeland was arrested on a charge of complicity to first-degree robbery.