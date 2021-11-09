You are the owner of this article.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry sees surge for those in need

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Cooperative Ministry says more people are coming in who are homeless and in need.

They package up food for people who need it. Right now, they say they're really low on bottled water and canned foods.

If you can, they ask you to donate canned meets like tuna and sausage with pull tabs and key openers.

They also ask for crackers, fruit and energy bars and anything with protein, like peanut butter.

"Some people that we've seen particularly this past year maybe camping out, maybe living day to day, week to week in a motel. People have been coming up on foot, people have been coming up on bicycle. Some people have access to telephone and some don't. So we're really seeing a population with greater needs than ever before," said executive director, Heidi Suhrheinrich.

She also says they take things like clean socks and hard candy for donations.

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

