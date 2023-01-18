Paducah commissioner removed from office

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...More steady rain will be falling on already wetted grounds.
This additional rainfall will cause street and low land flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 450 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City, Christopher,
Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville,
Cambria, Royalton, Energy, Elkville, and Hurst.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Board members approved a motion to remove a city commissioner in Paducah Tuesday night.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners held a public hearing in regards to misconduct charges against City Commissioner David Guess.

Guess was charged with misconduct in December stemming from text messages which included languages with racial overtones to a city employee in November.

In the meeting, the board approved a motion for findings of misconduct and approved a motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office effective immediately.

“Over the last 60 days, this Commission has had to wrestle with one of the toughest issues that City leaders will ever face," Paducah Mayor George Bray said in a statement. "The decision to remove a commissioner, while very challenging and defining for the entire community, we believe sets a standard for behavior as leaders of our city going forward.

While we have much work left to do, our community has made tremendous gains in the area of diversity, equity, and minority inclusion. This is one of the areas that defines the city that we all want to live in, where we want our children to live, and where others will choose to live as they make relocation decisions in the future. Simply stated, as a community we have made many gains and are simply not willing to take a step backwards.”