Paducah commissioner charged with misconduct

PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- A Paducah city commissioner has been charged with misconduct, and is being asked to resign.
Mayor George Bray says in Thursday's commission meeting, the Board of Commissioners asked for David Guess to resign.
It's related to text messages they say Guess sent on November 8 to a city employee. Those texts included language with racial overtones.
Commissioner Guess declined.
Guess is entitled to a full public hearing before the Board of Commissioners.
Bray say that will be scheduled in the near future.
