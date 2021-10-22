Paducah child, adult killed in western Kentucky crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WSIL) -- Two people, including a child, were killed and three others were injured in a western Kentucky crash.
On Thursday, just before 5, deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office responded to I-69, near the 91-mile marker for a two vehicle crash.
Deputies say a car, operated by Kara Smith, 26 of Paducah, was traveling north and for unknown reasons, veered off into the inside shoulder and into the median. Smith then overcorrected back onto the northbound lane, lost control, traveled across the median into the southbound lane and struck a pickup driven by Kevin Emily, 30 of Benton, Ky.
Smith and one child were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and are in stable condition.
Emily was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and is also in stable condition.
The passenger in Smith's vehicle, 31-year-old Jacob Jarred, and a child were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.